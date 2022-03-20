Claybrook Capital LLC Raises Stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 53,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 101.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider John Yogi Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $34,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

XFLT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 161,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,373. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

