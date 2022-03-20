Claybrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mplx by 18.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $31.68. 2,485,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,782. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

