Claybrook Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Claybrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,505 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.8% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,705 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after acquiring an additional 182,243 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $300.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.66. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $229.35 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

