Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 34 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $898.33.

ASML traded up $25.76 on Friday, hitting $679.86. 1,689,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,154. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $541.31 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $278.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $657.05 and its 200-day moving average is $753.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

