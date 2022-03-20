Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 477 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period.

PSJ stock traded up $2.45 on Friday, reaching $110.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,223. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $169.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.09.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

