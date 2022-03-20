Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,512 Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banner by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

NASDAQ BANR traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.19. 330,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,868. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BANR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In other news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.