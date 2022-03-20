Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 12,713 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CLR traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $59.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,855,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $62.97.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.23.

Continental Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.