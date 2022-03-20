Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 91.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Micron Technology by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MU traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.41. 28,056,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,202,096. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.49 and its 200-day moving average is $80.87. The company has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.54.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

