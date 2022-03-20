Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIT. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,787,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,684,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,128,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 21,049 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BIT remained flat at $$15.66 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 115,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,637. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

