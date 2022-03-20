Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.66.

Applied Materials stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.14. 11,514,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,287,470. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.14 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

