Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1,656.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 23.3% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $6.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.77. The stock had a trading volume of 31,648,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,100,562. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.53. The stock has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

