Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $249,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CSX by 165.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169,640 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in CSX by 253.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,625,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,358 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in CSX by 193.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in CSX by 206.5% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 58,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 39,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

CSX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 22,635,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,795,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. The firm has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

CSX Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.