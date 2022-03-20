Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $3.75 Million in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 3,069.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.24. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $211.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.81.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The company had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.67.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

