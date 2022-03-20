Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.23. Clearside Biomedical reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $157.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

