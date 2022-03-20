Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Buys 347 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,815 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up 1.8% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $772,728,000 after buying an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,355,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,575,795 shares of the software company’s stock worth $449,369,000 after purchasing an additional 426,320 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 728.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 397,591 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,381,000 after purchasing an additional 349,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,735,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.65 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.29 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.40 and a 200 day moving average of $267.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.