Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 312 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 2.8% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 651,173 shares of company stock valued at $176,985,164 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $287.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,510,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,541. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $291.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $273.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

