Columbus Macro LLC Cuts Stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC owned about 0.07% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 184.3% during the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,962,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 174.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 103.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period.

Shares of BUG traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.46. 425,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,741. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

