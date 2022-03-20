Columbus Macro LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 282.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.4% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $7.05 on Friday, hitting $351.49. The stock had a trading volume of 83,047,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,049,992. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $307.39 and a one year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

