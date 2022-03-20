Columbus Macro LLC Sells 539 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Public Storage by 72.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 37.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.62.

Public Storage stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $365.71. 1,067,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.00 and a 12 month high of $380.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $359.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.58. The company has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage (Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

