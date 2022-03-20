Comerica Bank Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,036 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $52,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Argus cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

TEVA opened at $7.89 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.