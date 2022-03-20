Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $78,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arlo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.45 million, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.70.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arlo Technologies (Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.