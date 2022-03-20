Comerica Bank Sells 419 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $255,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $625.35 million, a P/E ratio of -73.49 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.