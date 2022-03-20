Comerica Bank Sells 52,729 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,729 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Canon were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Canon by 96.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Canon by 89.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Canon by 65.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Canon during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canon by 16.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

CAJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE CAJ opened at $24.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average is $23.86. Canon Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Canon had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

