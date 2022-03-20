Comerica Bank Sells 901 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,916 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 21.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 51.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading upped their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $767.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $58.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.33%.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

