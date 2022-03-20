Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENT stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $62.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.69.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $84,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Argus lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.