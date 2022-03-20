Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CMC traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.45. 3,896,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,098. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.20. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 367,685 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 894.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,677,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,113 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,059,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

