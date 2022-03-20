Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 5,007 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after buying an additional 76,633 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 516,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

CGW opened at $52.57 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $60.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.73.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

