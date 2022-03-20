Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after buying an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $63,901,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $402,911,000 after purchasing an additional 298,543 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. OTR Global raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

LOW stock opened at $235.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.63 and its 200 day moving average is $231.16. The stock has a market cap of $158.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.24 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

