Concord Wealth Partners Buys 1,799 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 446.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,680,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,257,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 50.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,978,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,552,362. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.84. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,707. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

