Concord Wealth Partners Grows Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.5% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.61. 4,309,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779,929. The stock has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.46 and a 200 day moving average of $103.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

