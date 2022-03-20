Concord Wealth Partners Has $158,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 220.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.18. 8,571,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,450,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $158.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.59.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

