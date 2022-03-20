Concord Wealth Partners Has $662,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 142.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $97.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,983,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,427. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.82.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 44.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

