Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 269 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Ingredion were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ingredion by 21.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,778,000 after acquiring an additional 51,709 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 6.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 84.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INGR stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $85.71. The company had a trading volume of 622,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $101.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day moving average is $93.04.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.94%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2 shares of company stock valued at $170. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INGR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

