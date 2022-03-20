Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 3,914 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 232.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.76.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $94.82. 16,166,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,393,428. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.08. The stock has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

