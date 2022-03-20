Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 661 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 209.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lear were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lear by 96.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the third quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 66.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lear in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.30. 1,268,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $127.91 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.24 and its 200-day moving average is $168.99.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.73.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

