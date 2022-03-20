Concord Wealth Partners Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,733 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.4% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,498 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $8.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $561.35. 3,529,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,816. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $322.39 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The stock has a market cap of $248.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $515.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.32.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

