Concord Wealth Partners Raises Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,078 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,635,000 after buying an additional 661,053 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,386,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,301,000 after buying an additional 547,298 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,604,000 after buying an additional 459,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,234,000 after buying an additional 382,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,659 shares of company stock worth $2,987,622 in the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

MAR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,542,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $184.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.