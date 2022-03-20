Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Down to $36.61

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.61, but opened at $35.32. Confluent shares last traded at $36.56, with a volume of 85,503 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $87,132.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $1,591,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 634,025 shares of company stock worth $27,704,768 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 314.4% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,939 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,347,000 after buying an additional 3,003,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,935,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,539,000 after buying an additional 584,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,602,000 after buying an additional 669,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1,727.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,233,000 after buying an additional 1,614,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

