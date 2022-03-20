Contrasting Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) and Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and Amicus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics $1.07 million 147.97 -$23.08 million ($0.52) -3.63 Amicus Therapeutics $305.51 million 9.23 -$250.46 million ($0.92) -10.95

Checkpoint Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amicus Therapeutics. Amicus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Checkpoint Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and Amicus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics -13,311.47% -76.42% -64.28% Amicus Therapeutics -81.98% -87.21% -28.97%

Risk and Volatility

Checkpoint Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amicus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Amicus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and Amicus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Amicus Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67

Checkpoint Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 905.29%. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.14, indicating a potential upside of 50.38%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics.

Summary

Checkpoint Therapeutics beats Amicus Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio. The company was founded by John Francis Crowley on February 4, 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.