Contrasting BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) & Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) and Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BlackRock TCP Capital and Metromile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock TCP Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50 Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00

BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus price target of $14.88, indicating a potential upside of 9.54%. Metromile has a consensus price target of $4.53, indicating a potential upside of 248.08%. Given Metromile’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Metromile is more favorable than BlackRock TCP Capital.

Risk and Volatility

BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metromile has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.5% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Metromile shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and Metromile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock TCP Capital 81.03% 8.94% 3.91% Metromile -217.82% -81.21% -52.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and Metromile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock TCP Capital $165.11 million 4.75 $133.79 million $2.31 5.88 Metromile $104.90 million 1.59 -$216.46 million ($2.91) -0.45

BlackRock TCP Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile. Metromile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock TCP Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BlackRock TCP Capital beats Metromile on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. We invest primarily in debt of private, middle-market companies with enterprise values typically between $100 million and $1.5 billion, including complex situations requiring specialized industry knowledge. While we invest primarily in senior debt instruments, we have the flexibility to provide financing solutions at any level of the capital structure. With our rigorous approach to due diligence, active investment monitoring and long-term perspective, we are an ideal partner for companies and sponsors seeking a stable source of capital.

Metromile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

