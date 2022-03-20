Contrasting Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) and Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) and Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Butterfly Network shares are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of Butterfly Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hyperfine and Butterfly Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 0 0 0 N/A Butterfly Network 0 1 1 0 2.50

Butterfly Network has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 148.62%. Given Butterfly Network’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Butterfly Network is more favorable than Hyperfine.

Volatility and Risk

Hyperfine has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Butterfly Network has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and Butterfly Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine N/A N/A N/A Butterfly Network -51.80% -25.48% -18.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hyperfine and Butterfly Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Butterfly Network $62.56 million 16.83 -$32.41 million ($0.18) -30.16

Hyperfine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Butterfly Network.

Summary

Butterfly Network beats Hyperfine on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine (Get Rating)

Hyperfine Inc. is a groundbreaking medical device company which created Swoop(R), first FDA-cleared portable MRI system(TM). Hyperfine Inc., formerly known as HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp., is based in GUILFORD, Conn.

About Butterfly Network (Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc., a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet. The company serves healthcare practitioners. Butterfly Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut.

