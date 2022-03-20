Contrasting Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) and Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) and Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Proterra alerts:

This table compares Proterra and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra N/A -28.08% -18.09% Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Proterra and Stellantis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra $242.86 million 6.77 -$250.01 million N/A N/A Stellantis $83.25 billion 0.29 $3.59 billion $3.81 7.11

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Proterra.

Volatility & Risk

Proterra has a beta of -2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 305% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Proterra and Stellantis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25 Stellantis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Proterra presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.08%. Given Proterra’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Proterra is more favorable than Stellantis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.4% of Proterra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.7% of Proterra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Proterra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

Stellantis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1896 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.