Convex Finance (CVX) Price Reaches $19.02 on Exchanges

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $14.71 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.02 or 0.00045363 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00045849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.71 or 0.06964303 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,911.83 or 0.99971132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00041408 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 86,615,435 coins and its circulating supply is 54,512,803 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

