Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Corteva by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,029,000 after purchasing an additional 561,390 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 3.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,285,000 after purchasing an additional 399,459 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 1.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,377,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,464,000 after purchasing an additional 117,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in Corteva by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,126,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,887,000 after purchasing an additional 155,387 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.85. 11,051,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,229,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $56.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

