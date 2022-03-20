Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Up 11.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) shot up 11.5% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $93.68 and last traded at $91.37. 147,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,056,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.91.

Specifically, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.95.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,177,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Coupa Software by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Coupa Software by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

