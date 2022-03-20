CRA Financial Services LLC Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $133.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.31. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $130.32 and a 52 week high of $155.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

