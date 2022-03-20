Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CPG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities raised Crescent Point Energy to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.42.

NYSE CPG opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.48. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 72.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 155,246 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 1,235.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 23,279 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,090,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,675,000 after buying an additional 491,655 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,340,000. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

