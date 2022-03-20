Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.27

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.27 and traded as low as $7.37. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 2,225 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cryo-Cell International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $64.86 million, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCEL. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cryo-Cell International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,567,000. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cryo-Cell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cryo-Cell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cryo-Cell International in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Cryo-Cell International in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCEL)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation services and advancing regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage, and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use.

