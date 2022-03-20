Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,493. Cullinan Oncology has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $43.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 103.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CGEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

