CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $121.76

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $121.76 and last traded at $121.76, with a volume of 3933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UAN shares. StockNews.com lowered CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.24 per share. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $20.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.98%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 285.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAN. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in CVR Partners by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

